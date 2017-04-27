BRIEF-Mirati Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.73
* Mirati Therapeutics - expect currently available cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments sufficient to fund operations into late 2018
April 27 Geneuro SA:
* Top-Line results from phase IIb multiple sclerosis trial expected early Q4 2017
* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 34.5 million at December 31, 2016, compared with EUR 18.6 million at December 31, 2015
* FY operating revenues EUR 5.9 million versus EUR 2.5 million year ago
* Fy net loss EUR 14.1 million versus loss of EUR 4.5 million year ago
* Release intermediate six-month results for GNBAC1 is expected early in Q4 of 2017
* Fy operating loss EUR 14.0 million versus loss of EUR 4.3 million year ago
* Plans to launch a clinical trial in progressive forms of MS by year-end 2017
* Plans to launch a clinical trial in progressive forms of MS in the us for GNBAC1 by year-end 2017
* Expects results of Australian phase II study in GNBAC1 clinical development expansion to type I diabetes in Q3 2018
* Veracyte announces pivotal clinical validation data for next-generation afirma test to help more patients avoid unnecessary surgery in thyroid cancer diagnosis