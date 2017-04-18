FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geneuro initiates Phase 2a study with GNbAC1 in type 1 diabetes in Australia
April 18, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Geneuro initiates Phase 2a study with GNbAC1 in type 1 diabetes in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA:

* Geneuro initiates Phase 2a study with GNbAC1 in type 1 diabetes in Australia

* Type 1 diabetes is second GNbAC1's indication after multiple sclerosis

* Placebo controlled randomized phase 2a study evaluates drug candidate targeting potential causal factor in 60 recently diagnosed adults

* Results expected by Q3 2018

* Placebo-Controlled, randomized phase 2a study will evaluate GNbAC1 in 60 recently diagnosed adults at over 10 centers in Australia

* Primary endpoint will be safety in this new patient population Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

