BRIEF-Geneuro initiates Phase 2a study with GNbAC1 in type 1 diabetes in Australia

April 18 (Reuters) - Geneuro SA:
* Geneuro initiates Phase 2a study with GNbAC1 in type 1 diabetes in Australia
* Type 1 diabetes is second GNbAC1's indication after multiple sclerosis
* Placebo controlled randomized phase 2a study evaluates drug candidate targeting potential causal factor in 60 recently diagnosed adults
* Results expected by Q3 2018
* Primary endpoint will be safety in this new patient population