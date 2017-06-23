June 23 GENFIT SA

* REG-GENFIT REACHES A CRITICAL MILESTONE TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST FOR NASH

* ‍COMPLETION OF NASH BIOMARKER PROGRAM FEASIBILITY PHASE​

* ‍LAUNCH OF NEXT PHASE, FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST AIMED AT IDENTIFYING NASH PATIENTS ELIGIBLE FOR TREATMENT​

* ‍EXPANSION OF A COLLABORATION PROGRAM FOR VALIDATION OF DIAGNOSTIC SOLUTIONS IN DIFFERENT INTENDED USES​