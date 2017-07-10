BRIEF-Chuying Agro-Pastoral posts H1, June hog sales
* Says hog sales totalling 318 million yuan ($46.74 million) in June, 1.8 billion yuan in H1
July 10 Genic Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 12,607 won/share from 12,791 won/share, effective July 10
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Amgq6o
