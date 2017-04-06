BRIEF-Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami, Kuujjuaq Properties

April 6 (Reuters) - Genius Properties Ltd:

* Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami and Kuujjuaq properties and appointment of new president and chief executive officer

* Genius Properties Ltd - appointment of Guy Goulet as president and chief executive officer and director of company

* Genius Properties-will purchase 100% interest in Sakami property, Kuujjuaq property respectively in consideration of issuance of 6 million and 6.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: