4 months ago
BRIEF-Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami, Kuujjuaq Properties
April 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami, Kuujjuaq Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Genius Properties Ltd:

* Genius announces proposed acquisition of Sakami and Kuujjuaq properties and appointment of new president and chief executive officer

* Genius Properties Ltd - appointment of Guy Goulet as president and chief executive officer and director of company

* Genius Properties-will purchase 100% interest in Sakami property, Kuujjuaq property respectively in consideration of issuance of 6 million and 6.5 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

