3 months ago
BRIEF-Genius Brands International Qtrly loss per share $0.26
May 16, 2017 / 12:14 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Genius Brands International Qtrly loss per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Genius Brands International Inc:

* Genius Brands International, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results and business update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.26

* Genius Brands International- deferred revenue rises with total balance of $4.8 million as of march 31, 2017, representing a 55 pct increase over Dec 31, 2016 balance

* Genius Brands International - "Llama Llama is on track for its q4 delivery which we anticipate will generate substantial revenue in q4 of 2017"

* Qtrly total revenues $198,091 versus $351,893 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

