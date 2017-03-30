BRIEF-Genmab A/S says Phase II study in NHL will not proceed

March 30 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S :

* Phase II study of daratumumab in Non-Hodgkin’S Lymphoma will not proceed to stage 2 of trial

* Genmab says other ongoing and planned studies with daratumumab in lymphomas and other cancers outside multiple myeloma continue as planned

* Collaboration partner for daratumumab, Janssen Biotech, has decided not to initiate stage 2 of Phase II study (CARINA, LYM2001) of daratumumab

* Study will not proceed to stage 2 based on results of a data review

* Review showed 2 cohorts investigating use of daratumumab monotherapy in relapsed patients with FL, DLBCL didn't reach predefined ORR futility thresholds

* In third cohort in study, patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ORR was not evaluable due to slow recruitment