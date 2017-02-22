FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
February 22, 2017 / 4:18 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Genmab FY operating income up to DKK 1,053 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Genmab A/S:

* Revenue was 1,816 million Danish crowns ($257.45 million) in 2016 compared to 1,133 million crowns in 2015

* Operating income was 1,053 million crowns in 2016 compared to 730 million crowns in 2015

* Sees 2017 revenue of 1,950 million crowns - 2,150 million crowns

* Sees 2017 operating income of 900 million - 1,100 million crowns

* Projected revenue for 2017 consists primarily of DARZALEX royalties of 930 million – 1,100 million crowns that are based on an estimated $1,100 million – $1,300 million of DARZALEX net sales in 2017 and DARZALEX milestones of 800 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0537 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

