May 10 (Reuters) - GENMAB

* Q1 USD 255 MILLION IN NET SALES OF DARZALEX® (DARATUMUMAB); RESULTING IN ROYALTY INCOME OF DKK 211 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE DKK 251 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 263 MILLION)

* GENMAB - IS MAINTAINING ITS 2017 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 22, 2017.

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 46 MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 24.7 MILLION)