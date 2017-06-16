Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 Genmab A/S
* Genmab announces u.s. fda approval of darzalex(daratumumab) in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
* Genmab - will receive milestone payments totaling $25 million from Janssen in connection with approval & first commercial sale of darzalex under newly expanded label
* Genmab - approval and related milestones do not impact financial guidance issued by Genmab on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway