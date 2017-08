April 20 (Reuters) - Genmark Diagnostics Inc

* Genmark achieves ce mark for its eplex® blood culture identification fungal pathogen panel

* reports positive preliminary q1 revenues of $12.5 million up 13% versus prior year

* during q1, it added more than 15 customer agreements

* Q1 revenue view $12.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S