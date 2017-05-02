UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
May 2 Genmark Diagnostics Inc
* Genmark Diagnostics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $12.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $12.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.30
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $65 million to $70 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Genmark Diagnostics Inc - For full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue in range of $65 to $70 million and gross margin in range of 48-52%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.