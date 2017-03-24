BRIEF-SAExploration signs three year agreement with Hocol S.A. to provide geophysical services in Colombia
March 24 Genoa Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Files to say it raised about $16.6 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $62.9 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mYxiz6)
LONDON, April 12 Money transfer company Transferwise, one of the biggest fintech firms in Europe, will move its European headquarters from London to mainland Europe by March 2019 in order to keep access to the single market after Brexit, its CEO said on Wednesay.