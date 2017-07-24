FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genocea reports positive top-line 12-month phase 2B data for GEN-003 in genital herpes
July 24, 2017 / 11:10 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Genocea reports positive top-line 12-month phase 2B data for GEN-003 in genital herpes

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc:

* Genocea reports positive top-line 12-month phase 2b data for gen-003 in genital herpes

* Genocea Biosciences Inc says statistically significant result on expected phase 3 primary endpoint with phase 3 dose

* Genocea Biosciences Inc says in 131-subject phase 2B clinical trial, GEN-003 reduced median genital lesion rate versus placebo

* Genocea Biosciences Inc says GEN-003 importantly, GEN-003 results were achieved at phase 3 dose and expected phase 3 primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

