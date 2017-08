May 9 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FROM ACTIVITY EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT MARCH 31, 2017, GENOMIC VISION HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 4.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION AT DEC. 31, 2016