May 23 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA:

* GENOMIC VISION TO ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN ONCOLOGY

* HAVE ENTERED INTO A TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN FIELD OF TARGETING DNA DAMAGE RESPONSE (DDR) FOR NOVEL ANTI-CANCER TREATMENTS STRATEGY