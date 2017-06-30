June 30 Genon Americas Generation Llc :

* Genon Americas Generation LLC - on June 29 debtors filed joint plan of reorganization pursuant to chapter 11 of bankruptcy code - SEC filing

* Genon - ‍debtors filed joint plan of reorganization with bankruptcy court consistent with agreement previously entered into by debtors with NRG Energy Source text: (bit.ly/2stNIC7) Further company coverage: