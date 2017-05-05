BRIEF-PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 mln of senior notes
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
May 4 GenOn energy :
* priced and increased amount of its offering to $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 10.500% senior secured first lien notes due 2022
* GenOn Energy,Inc announces pricing and increases amount of offering of senior secured first lien notes
* GenOn Energy Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NRG Energy, priced the notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PBF Energy announces intention to offer $725 million of senior notes
* Le Maire says we must succeed or extremes will take power (Recasts with more quotes)
* Risk of political stalemate, new election rises (Updates prices, adds quote)