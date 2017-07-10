BRIEF-Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce to acquire Geneva Advisors
* Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce- to acquire Geneva Advisors for up to US$200 million
July 10 GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB:
* ERIKA KVELDSTAD NEW CFO
* ERIKA KVELDSTAD WILL ASSUME ROLE AS CFO IN AUGUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, July 10 The French government is studying ways it could step up tax cuts starting from next year while also carrying out budget savings to keep deficit reduction on track, a source in the prime minister's office said on Monday.