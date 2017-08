April 3 (Reuters) - GENOVA PROPERTY GROUP AB:

* ISSUES CORPORATE BONDS FOR SEK 300 MILLION

* CORPORATE BONDS ISSUE DATE IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 7, 2017

* BONDS ISSUED FOR OVERALL FRAMEWORK OF SEK 750 MILLION AND WILL RUN FOR FOUR YEARS WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 5.75%