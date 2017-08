April 10 (Reuters) - GENOVIS AB

* GENOVIS CARRIES OUT DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE WITH PROCEEDS OF SEK 11.5 MILLION

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT SEK 2.30 PER SHARE

* NEW SHARE ISSUE HAS BEEN SUBSCRIBED BY CHOSEN QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE REPRESENTS PREMIUM OF 8 PERCENT TO AVERAGE VOLUME WEIGHTED SHARE PRICE FROM 10 DAYS BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)