March 30 (Reuters) - Genoway SA:

* FY revenue 9.1 million euros ($9.8 million) versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 692,000 euros versus 382,000 euros year ago

* FY net result 582,000 euros versus 38,000 euros year ago

* Confirms its ambition to accelerate its growth for 2017