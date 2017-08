April 26 (Reuters) - Gensight Biologics SA:

* Gensight Biologics' cash and cash equivalents amounted to 48.8 million euros ($53.41 million) as of March 31, 2017, compared to 54.0 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9137 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)