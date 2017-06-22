June 22 GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS SA:

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE OF AROUND EUR 20 MILLION

* FUNDS TO BE ALLOCATED TO THE PREPARATION OF THE LAUNCH OF GS010 IN EUROPE AND THE UNITED STATES

* CAPITAL INCREASE IS RESERVED FOR A CATEGORY OF PERSONS

* FUND RAISED WOULD RESULT IN THE ISSUE OF A MAXIMUM OF APPROXIMATELY 3,908,090 NEW SHARES

* PAR VALUE OF € 0.025 PER SHARE REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 20% OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL ON AN UNDILUTED BASIS