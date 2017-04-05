FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gensource Potash to create joint venture company - Vanguard Potash with Essel
April 5, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gensource Potash to create joint venture company - Vanguard Potash with Essel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Gensource Potash Corp

* Gensource Potash Corp - co has executed shareholder agreement with Essel Group Me Limited to create a joint venture company, Vanguard Potash Corp

* Gensource Potash Corp - purpose of JV is construction and operation of new Vanguard potash production facility in Saskatchewan

* Gensource Potash Corp - feasibility study is on schedule for completion in Q2 2017

* Gensource Potash - under terms of agreement Vanguard will become 49 percent owned by Egme, 51 percent owned by Gensource upon receipt of first tranche of financing

* Gensource Potash Corp - under terms of agreement once construction financing is delivered , Vanguard will become 70 percent owned by Egme, 30 percent by Gensource Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

