April 21 (Reuters) - Gentex Corp

* GENTEX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.31 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 SALES $453.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $444.5 MILLION

* EXPECTS ITS REVENUE ESTIMATES FOR 2(ND) AND 3(RD) QUARTER OF 2017 TO BE AT OR AROUND LOWER END OF ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE

* EXPECTS 4(TH) QUARTER TO RETURN TO HIGHER END OF ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE