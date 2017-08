Feb 28 (Reuters) - Genticel SA:

* Becomes Genkyotex

* Co's general meeting approves strategic combination with Genkyotex SA

* Elias Papatheodorou is combined company's new CEO

* Elias Papatheodorou replaces Benedikt Timmerman, Genticel's founder and former Chairman of The Management Board