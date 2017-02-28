BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 Genticel Sa:
* FY revenue associated with Serum Institute of
* India Private Ltd. (SIIL) contract 1.3 million euros versus 178,000 euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 7.4 million euros versus loss of 11.4 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 7.2 million euros ($7.62 million) versus loss of 11.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2myUh4G Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.