May 29 (Reuters) - Genting Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 603.062 million rgt versus 130.830 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 4.77 billion rgt versus 4.70 billion rgt

* Revenue contribution from sales by indonesian banten coal-fired power plant will commence from second quarter 2017 Source (bit.ly/2rf3GmN) Further company coverage: