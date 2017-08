March 16 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd

* Final dividend in respect of year ended 31 dec 2016 of us$0.01 per ordinary share

* Fy revenue $1.02 billion versus $690 million

* Fy loss attributable $ 502.3 million versus profit of $2.11 billion