2 hours ago
BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong says unit disposed about 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment
July 13, 2017 / 11:55 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Genting Hong Kong says unit disposed about 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Genting Hong Kong Ltd:

* Unit disposed of a total of 6.6 mln shares in Star Entertainment

* Deal for total consideration of on-market disposals was a$38.5 million

* Disposal happened between 28 July 2016 and 25 May 2017

* Following completion of block trade, unit and group will cease to hold any interest in shares in star entertainment.

* Unit entered into sale agreement with UBS AG pursuant to which UBS AG to conduct and manage sale of a 46.4 shares in Star Entertainment

* A gain in an amount of about US$67.5 million is expected to accrue to group as a result of transaction

* Sale agreement with UBS AG for total consideration of block trade was A$235.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

