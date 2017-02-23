BRIEF-Genting Malaysia posts qtrly net profit 1.69 billion rgt

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 1.69 billion rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.28 billion rgt

* Recommends dividend of 13.50 sens per share

* Year-Ago qtrly net profit 338.6 million rgt, revenue 2.29 billion rgt

* "The group remains cautious on the near term outlook of the leisure and hospitality industry, but continues to be positive on the long term"

* Special single-tier dividend of 7.3 sen per ordinary share

* "The outlook for the regional and domestic tourism is expected to remain positive in 2017"

* "The global economy is expected to improve in 2017 but at an uneven pace across major economies" Source (bit.ly/2ltFf1N) Further company coverage: