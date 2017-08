May 29 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd:

* Qtrly revenue 2.22 billion rgt versus 2.21 billion rgt

* Qtrly net profit 323.5 million rgt versus 161.6 million rgt

* Group remains cautious on near term outlook of leisure and hospitality industry, remains optimistic on growth potential of industry in longer term Source text (bit.ly/2r3R6X3) Further company coverage: