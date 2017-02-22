FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Genting Plantations posts qtrly net profit of 201.9 mln RGT
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 22, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Genting Plantations posts qtrly net profit of 201.9 mln RGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Genting Plantations Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 201.9 million RGT versus 59.4 million RGT

* Qtrly revenue 513.4 million RGT versus 424.4 million RGT

* Recommended a final single‐tier dividend of 8.0 sen per ordinary share for the 2016 financial year

* On the FFB production front "Malaysia region is expected to be muted amid the intensification of replanting activities"

* "For 2017, prospects of group's plantation segment will largely be driven by direction of palm oil prices and FFB production" Source text: (bit.ly/2luwD9r) Further company coverage:

