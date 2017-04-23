FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Gentrack Group says it has acquired Blip Systems A/S and agreed to acquire Ca Plus Ltd
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
April 23, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Gentrack Group says it has acquired Blip Systems A/S and agreed to acquire Ca Plus Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Gentrack Group Ltd-

* Has acquired Blip Systems A/S and agreed to acquire Ca Plus Ltd, subject to final closing conditions

* Acquisitions are funded by drawdown of debt facilities, with year-end debt expected to be in line with 1.5x ebitda guidance.

* Acquisitions expected to contribute marginally to eps in fy17, to be accretive from fy18 and contribute to doubling airport division ebitda by fy19

* Has acquired 79.81% of Blip Systems A/S from a private equity vendor for NZ$8.4mln with a three year earn out on remaining 20.19% held by management

* Gentrack has agreed to acquire 75% of Ca Plus Limited from its founder for EUR7.5mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.