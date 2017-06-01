FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 1, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Genus Plc:

* ‍Draws attention to announcement made today by national Milk Records Plc on NEX Exchange Growth Market​

* Circular regarding NMR's proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund under a flexible apportionment arrangement between NMR, genus, trustees of MPF​

* ‍MPF is a multi-employer scheme where Genus has joint and several liability for total liabilities of scheme​

* ‍in return for right to withdraw from MPF, NMR will, among other matters, make a one-off, lump sum cash payment of 10.1 mln stg to MPF​

* NMR will also under withdrawal deal ‍make a payment to Genus of 4.7 mln stg of which 1.4 mln stg will be satisfied by issue NMR shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.