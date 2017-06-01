BRIEF-Genus comments on NMR proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund

June 1 (Reuters) - Genus Plc:
* Draws attention to announcement made today by national Milk Records Plc on NEX Exchange Growth Market
* Circular regarding NMR's proposed withdrawal from Milk Pension Fund under a flexible apportionment arrangement between NMR, genus, trustees of MPF
* MPF is a multi-employer scheme where Genus has joint and several liability for total liabilities of scheme
* in return for right to withdraw from MPF, NMR will, among other matters, make a one-off, lump sum cash payment of 10.1 mln stg to MPF
* NMR will also under withdrawal deal make a payment to Genus of 4.7 mln stg of which 1.4 mln stg will be satisfied by issue NMR shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)