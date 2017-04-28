BRIEF-Genworth and Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application

April 28 (Reuters) - Genworth Financial Inc-

* Genworth and Oceanwide provide update on CFIUS application

* Genworth Financial - co, china oceanwide holdings group have withdrawn and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to cfius

* Genworth and Oceanwide continue to target closing proposed merger between the cos in middle of 2017

* Genworth Financial-withdrawn and re-filed notice to permit more time for review, discussion with cfius in connection with proposed merger between co,oceanwide