BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Genworth Financial Inc
* Genworth completes statutory cash flow testing for 2016 and provides New York regulatory update for the proposed China Oceanwide acquisition of Genworth
* Genworth financial - 2016 long term care insurance (ltc) statutory margins were modestly lower relative to 2015 in genworth life insurance co (glic)
* Genworth financial -2016 ltc statutory margins for genworth life insurance co of New York (glicny) resulted in negative margin of about $400 million, after reflecting pads
* Genworth financial inc says consolidated U.S. Life Insurance company RBC ratio of glic was 329 percent as of year end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
