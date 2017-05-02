May 3 Genworth Financial Inc:
* Genworth Financial announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says net investment income was $790 million in quarter, up
from $786 million in prior quarter and up from $789 million in
prior year
* Says qtrly revenue $2,171 million versus $1,785 million
last year
* Says U.S. mortgage insurance reported adjusted operating
income of $73 million for Q1, compared with $61 million in both
prior quarter and prior year
* Says book value per share for three months ended March 31,
2017 was $25.68
* Says Genworth and Oceanwide engaged with relevant
regulators regarding pending applications and continue to target
closing transaction in middle of 2017
(Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)