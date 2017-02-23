BRIEF-Aeon Reit Investment buys four domestic properties for 52.23 bln yen
* Says it acquired four domestic properties for 52.23 billion yen in total
Feb 24 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :
* FY revenue from ordinary activities down 3.6 pct to $452.876 million
* Final dividend for six months ended 31 December 2016, 14.0 cents per share
* FY net profit attributable down 10.9pct to $203.094 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it acquired four domestic properties for 52.23 billion yen in total
* Divests 16 properties for 427 million Swedish crowns ($47.18 million), resulting in a positive income effect of around 35 million crowns
* Joint venture Söderport acquires 15 properties for 352 million Swedish crowns ($39 million)