May 3 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
* 2017 guidance unchanged
* Q1 reported NPAT $52.2 million versus $67.3 million a year
ago
* Net Earned Premium (NEP) of $107.9 million in 1Q17
decreased 4.9 per cent
* Loss ratio was 34.8 per cent in 1Q17, up from 27.0 per
cent in 1Q16
* Investment income of $34.3 million in 1Q17
* Expects 2017 NEP to decline by about 10 to 15 per cent and
for FY loss ratio to be between 40 and 50 percent
* "House price growth is likely to moderate in 2017"
* For FY17 board continues to target an ordinary dividend
payout ratio range of 50 to 80 percent of underlying NPAT
* Company expects GWP in 2017 to be below 2016 levels, down
between 10 per cent and 15 per cent
