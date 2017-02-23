Feb 24 Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd :

* Genworth expects 2017 nep to decline by approximately 10 pct to 15 pct and for full year loss ratio to be 40 pct and 50 pct

* Board continues to target an ordinary dividend payout ratio range of 50 pct to 80 pct

* "House price growth is likely to moderate in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: