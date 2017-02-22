FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Geo Group Q4 normalized FFO of $0.83 per share
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Geo Group Q4 normalized FFO of $0.83 per share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc

* The geo group reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.70 to $3.80

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.83

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $549 million to $554 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $2.1 billion

* Q4 revenue $566.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $556.6 million

* Says issues FY2017 EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.15 per diluted share

* Sees FY normalized FFO guidance of $2.90-$3.00 per diluted share

* Geo Group Inc - Geo expects full-year 2017 normalized FFO in a range of $2.90 to $3.00 per diluted share

* Qtrly normalized FFO of $0.83 per diluted share

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $3.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.06, revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Geo group inc sees Q1 AFFO in a range of $0.90 to $0.92 per diluted share

* Sees Q1 normalized FFO in a range of $0.70 to $0.72 per diluted share

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $514.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

