BRIEF-Lifan Industry Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 13
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
July 6 Geo-Jade Petroleum Corp :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dMzB6k
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
SHANGHAI/BENGALURU, July 6 Yum China Holdings Inc, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in the world's second-largest economy, posted quarterly sales slightly below estimates, dragged down by sluggish growth at Pizza Hut amid a turnaround drive.