April 27 Geologix Explorations Inc
* Geologix announces terms of $3.0 million private placement
* Geologix explorations inc - net proceeds from offering will be used for exploration and development expenditures at company's tepal gold/copper project
* Geologix explorations inc - private placement financing of approximately $3 million at a price per unit of $0.065 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Planet Fitness Inc announces secondary offering of class A common stock by selling stockholders
MONTREAL, May 4 SNC-Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce said on Thursday Elliott Capital's stake in WS Atkins is not an "obstacle" to buying the British engineering and construction firm, after the U.S. activist investor disclosed a 6.8 percent shareholding last week.