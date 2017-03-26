BRIEF-GeoOp Ltd says it has five institutional investors on its register

March 27 (Reuters) - Geoop Ltd

* Shareholdings associated with company's former CEO and former director and one of company's co-founders have been acquired by institutional investors

* Geo now has five institutional investors on its register

* It has modified terms of its placement agreement with Kestrel Capital for remaining AUS$1.2m to be paid under that placement

* In process of taking soundings from Australian institutional investors to determine interest in participating in IPO on Australian securities exchange