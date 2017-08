April 10 (Reuters) - GeoPark Ltd -

* GeoPark announces first quarter 2017 operational update

* Qtrly oil production up 25% to 20,487 bopd from q4 2016

* Qtrly gas production down 24% to 28.2 mmcfpd from q4 2016

* 2017 exit production target of 30,000+ boepd