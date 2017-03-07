FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Geopark Q4 loss $26.0 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 10:25 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Geopark Q4 loss $26.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Geopark Ltd:

* Geopark reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $60.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.1 million

* Geopark Ltd - qtrly consolidated production up 2% to 23,593 boepd

* Qtrly consolidated production up 2% to 23,593 boepd

* Geopark Ltd - sees 2017 targets 20-25% production growth and exit production of 30,000 boepd

* Geopark Ltd - $80-90 million base case capital investment program for 2017

* Geopark Ltd - loss for period amounted to $26.0 million in 4Q2016 compared to $201.5 million in 4Q2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.