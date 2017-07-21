BRIEF-Georgia Power and Westinghouse and Wectec enters into an amendment and restatement of services agreement

July 21 (Reuters) - Georgia Power Co:

* Georgia Power- ‍on July 20, co and Westinghouse and Wectec entered into an amendment and restatement of services agreement dated June 9, 2017​

* Georgia Power- ‍on July 20 bankruptcy court in EPC contractor's bankruptcy proceeding approved services agreement,rejection of vogtle 3 and 4 agreement​

* Georgia Power Co - ‍remaining condition to effectiveness of services agreement is approval by U.S. department of energy