FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 minutes ago
BRIEF-Georgia Power and Westinghouse and Wectec enters into an amendment and restatement of services agreement
#Amazon
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Russia
NATO allies worry Russian war game may be 'Trojan horse'
Strong quake off Greek coast
World
Strong quake off Greek coast
#Energy and Environment
Reuters Focus
#Energy and Environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 minutes ago

BRIEF-Georgia Power and Westinghouse and Wectec enters into an amendment and restatement of services agreement

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Georgia Power Co:

* Georgia Power- ‍on July 20, co and Westinghouse and Wectec entered into an amendment and restatement of services agreement dated June 9, 2017​

* Georgia Power- ‍on July 20 bankruptcy court in EPC contractor's bankruptcy proceeding approved services agreement,rejection of vogtle 3 and 4 agreement​

* Georgia Power Co - ‍remaining condition to effectiveness of services agreement is approval by U.S. department of energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.